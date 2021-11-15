The Trinity Episcopal School hosts the Chopped Challenge. A story headline on Page A1 Sunday did not credit the school for the event.
Correction: Article incorrectly credited church for event
Cody Baird | cbaird@vicad.com
Cody Baird
Business Reporter
Cody Baird reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He served in the Air Force and received his Bachelor's in journalism at Texas A&M University. Reach him at cbaird@vicad.com.
