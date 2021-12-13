Vista Outdoor does not sell firearms and has been out of that business for many years. The company does sell ammunition. A story on Page B1 Sunday incorrectly spelled the company's name and incorrectly reported the type of products they make.
Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production
Cody Baird
Cody Baird
Business Reporter
Cody Baird reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He served in the Air Force and received his Bachelor's in journalism at Texas A&M University. Reach him at cbaird@vicad.com.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
