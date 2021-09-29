The articles 'City of Victoria seeks feedback about information distribution' and 'Public Works prepares for record-breaking year of street projects' were written by the City of Victoria Office of Communication. The articles, which appeared on Page A2 Wednesday, contained incorrect bylines.
Correction: Articles written by City of Victoria Office of Communication
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria woman identified as victim in homicide, arson
- Cuero man gets 20-year sentence as part of plea deal in shooting death
- Blotter: Victoria woman arrested on burglary, organized criminal activity charges
- Dow works to become more inclusive workplace
- Crossroads pharmacies struggle to fill vacant roles
- 250 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Crossroads
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.8:22-23; quote by Khaled Hosseini
- Hallettsville rides hot hands to down Yoakum
- Victoria resident turns 102
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.5:3-4; quote by David Suzuki
Commented
- Classic "Do as I say, not as I do" (9)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (6)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (4)
- City of Victoria considers creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown (2)
- "#JusticeForJacque": Community calls for change after dog that bit woman's face is euthanized (w/ video) (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 28 (1)
- Motorcycle Cannonball riders to arrive in Victoria Friday (1)
- Letter: Determining whether to rebuild or patch up Stroman campus (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- Crossroads pharmacies struggle to fill vacant roles (1)
- E.W. "Mike" Kandis (1)
- Fatal shooting at Victoria apartments occurred during home invasion, police say (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- Emma Gloria Castillo (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video) (1)
- Learning to Soar: Local glider pilots aim to make the sport more accessible to youth (1)
Recent Comments
-
Grace Butler said:You have to take a class and pass an exam, all to make only $16/hr? No wonder they're struggling to find people. There are jobs that make that much or more that require nothing more than a war…
-
Madeline Soliz said:
My Deepest Condolences to Bassano Family..
-
Esther Kargl said:
My condolences on the loss of your loved one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.