Jeff Bauknight held a general campaign fundraiser on April 27. A story on Page A1 Thursday incorrectly stated the purpose of the fundraiser.
Correction: Bauknight held campaign fundraiser in April
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: Bauknight held campaign fundraiser in April
- Correction: Big Tex Fireworks stand located on Southwest Moody Street
- Correction: Top photos will go on exhibit Aug. 14-21
- Correction: Robert Zboril owns Zboril Dental Center
- Clarification: Compensation plan determined larger budget increase for Victoria police
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Do you donate to political campaigns?
Most Popular
Articles
- Yorktown man identified as Port O'Connor boat crash victim
- Blotter: Shiner man jailed on gun, evading authorities charges
- Victoria Public Library to screen Victoria filmmaker's movie
- 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Crossroads
- July 4 events planned in Cuero
- Guest column: Texas’s Electric Cooperatives: the shining stars of the 2021 winter storm
- Bauknight raises most funds in Victoria mayor race
- West grad Sitka eager to learn in first year with Generals
- 2 DeWitt deputies crash into each other during pursuit; Victoria deputies respond to 3 separate bailouts
- VISD summer classes see increased enrollment as students catch up after pandemic
Commented
- Can't argue with a brick wall (9)
- Letter: Disappointed in Congressman Cloud (7)
- UPDATED: Victoria woman charged with committing fraud during 2018 Bloomington election (6)
- 2 DeWitt deputies crash into each other during pursuit; Victoria deputies respond to 3 separate bailouts (5)
- Letter: Bribing people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 (4)
- Crossroads landowners affected financially, mentally by increased immigration pursuits (3)
- Letter: Effective COVID-19 vaccines are available and free of charge (3)
- Supreme Court ruling a 'major victory for all Americans' (2)
- More complaints about Resurrection Catholic Cemetery surface (2)
- ERCOT shouldn’t be exempt from laws of open government (2)
- 'It comes down to funding': May's flash floods caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for Victoria County (2)
- Letter: Juneteenth has always been a great day (1)
- Have you ever worked at a fireworks stand? (1)
- Luis Ortiz Barrios, Sr. (1)
- Sunday dances at Sweet Home Hall draw loyal crowd (w/video) (1)
- Appeal hearing will decide fate of 138 cattle seized in Goliad County (1)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (1)
- Bauknight raises most funds in Victoria mayor race (1)
- Do you donate to political campaigns? (1)
- 24 new COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries in 9-county area (1)
- Alice Childress (1)
- Victoria Police Department policies earn gold-standard recognition (1)
- Una Cooke (1)
- Victoria man arrested on additional charges in woman's death (1)
Recent Comments
-
Dale Turner said:
Not always, but generally the candidate who raises the most money wins the election.
-
Dale Turner said:
Not always, but generally the candidate who raises the most money wins the election.
-
Diana Hawes said:
Thank you, Mr. Novosad.
-
Rick Dockery said:
Lol. The government doesn't "save".
-
Willie Ellis said:On February 18, 2021 Governor Abbott said this - "I'm taking responsibility for the current status of ERCOT," Abbott told reporters during an afternoon news briefing on the continuing efforts …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.