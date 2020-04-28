Nina Lopez is a hairstylist at Papillion Salon, 2525 N. Laurent St. Lopez was voted best hair stylist in the 2020 Best of the Best contest. The name of the salon was wrong on Page 50 of the Best of the Best magazine Sunday.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Nina Lopez is a hairstylist at Papillion Salon, 2525 N. Laurent St. Lopez was voted best hair stylist in the 2020 Best of the Best contest. The name of the salon was wrong on Page 50 of the Best of the Best magazine Sunday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.