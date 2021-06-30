Big Tex Fireworks Stand is located on the corner of Southwest Moody Street and Timber Road in Victoria. The location was incorrect in a story on Page A1 on Wednesday.
Correction: Big Tex Fireworks stand located on Southwest Moody Street
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
