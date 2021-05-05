Interested candidates cannot file for a place on the ballot for Victoria’s District 3 City Council special election until the election is officially called. Officials anticipate the election will be called May 11, meaning those interested could begin filing Wednesday. A story on Page A1 Tuesday incorrectly stated what day candidates could begin filing.
Correction: Candidates cannot yet file for District 3 special election
- Advocate Staff Reports
