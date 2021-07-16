A photograph on Page A1 Thursday incorrectly described law enforcement officers who were pictured booking a Bloomington woman into jail. The law enforcement officers were officials with the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
Correction: Capital murder suspect jailed by sheriff's officials
Mike Gomez said:If I’m talking to a stranger, I would ask a couple of questions before proceeding. #1 Do you believe Trump will be reinstalled on August 13th? #2 do you believe the election was stolen?…….lol
Daniel Martin said:Well done Mike. When I try to wrap my mind around the steadfast Trump supporters I have hit a brick wall. And there in is the cold truth. It is liking trying to have an intelligent discussion …
Roy McLaurin said:
BLM, babies lives matter too.
James Chandler said:What is much more sad is your response to anyone with a different political view is to call them a racist. That is just yet more scary tactics to terrify all the nice leftists into approving e…
James Chandler said:To me, many people are likely profiting from keeping the emotions high on racial differences. I've lived my 63 years in the south but I've never felt like the south's position in the Civil War…
