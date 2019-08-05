Carl Crawford is the chairman of the Course Maintenance Committee at Hatch Bend Country Club. His title was incorrect in a column on Page B1 on July 29.
Correction: Carl Crawford is the chairman of the Course Maintenance Committee at Hatch Bend
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: Dr. Robert Johnston helped found Victoria Surgical Associates
- Correction: Bible verse number incorrect
- Correction: Carl Crawford is the chairman of the Course Maintenance Committee at Hatch Bend
- Correction: Date omitted in Regional Roundup
- Clarification: Only Gulf Bend adult day centers to close
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 surgeons to leave Victoria Surgical Associates
- Port Lavaca couple demands Farmers Insurance step up
- Goliad welcomes "Best Little Gun Shop in Texas"
- Coast Guard searches for missing fisherman near Port Aransas
- County delays forming task force to examine post-Harvey spending at airport
- No. 1 Refugio prepares for the long haul
- Cuero prepares for state title defense
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop
- Victoria Crime Stoppers searching for robbery suspect
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
Commented
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (3)
- Goliad welcomes "Best Little Gun Shop in Texas" (3)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop (2)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Analysis: El Paso shooting horrifies lawmakers; so do solutions (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.