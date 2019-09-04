Claire Croman was traveling north on U.S. 87 toward Cuero when the driver of a 1994 Chevy pickup, Austin Dean Cade, ran a stop sign at Loop 105 and struck her 2005 Subaru. Cade was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. A story on Page A8 Tuesday incorrectly reported how the crash occurred and who received the citation.
