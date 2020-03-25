Citizens Medical Center can be reached by calling 361-573-9181. A story in Wednesday’s newspaper on Page A6 incorrectly reported the phone number.
Correction: Citizens Medical Center phone number
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
