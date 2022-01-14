The City of Victoria's bid to host the TAAF Winter Games was accepted in February. A story on Page A1 Thursday was incorrectly stated when the bid was made and accepted.
Correction: City of Victoria was awarded bid for TAAF games in February
Becky Cooper
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
