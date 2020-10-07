Congressman Michael Cloud has already filed the following bills and plans to continue working to get them passed if elected to the 27th Congressional District for a second full term: the Women’s Public Health and Safety Act was filed in September and a bill to create a federal Sunset Commission. Cloud has also already increased energy exports from the district “by securing funding for the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project, serving as a member of the House Energy Action Team, and cosponsoring legislation that would repeal the renewable fuel standard program.” These points were not clear in a story on Page A2 Tuesday.

