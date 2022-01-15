A table reporting the COVID-19 hospitalization rate and new cases on Page A2 in Saturday's newspaper did not contain the most recent information. As of Thursday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 14.13%, and 111 new cases were reported in Victoria County.
Correction: COVID-19 hospitalization rate
- Advocate Staff Report
Updated
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
