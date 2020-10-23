A COVID-19 testing site at the Victoria Community Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Representatives from the site will also be conducting house calls from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for those who cannot make it during the day. To set up an appointment, call 210-608-2184. A story on Page A1 Wednesday did not reflect a change to the testing schedule.
Correction: COVID-19 testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
