The Victoria College news release from A2 Nov. 10 incorrectly reported those who are eligible for a CPR course. The CPR course offered at the Victoria College Gonzales Center is designed only for health care workers only.
Correction: CPR course is designed for health care workers only
Recent Comments
Rick Dockery said:
As in relatives, friends, business partners...etc. That is what is meant by connected. Those details have not been released. Not how much more clear the reporter needs to be
Glenn Wilson said:
"It was unclear Tuesday how the men were connected to the shooting." - Well, they were the victims.
gregory goetz said:
Max Cleland just died--national news. I recall him for resigning from the 9/11 Commission because "it's a scam." He was a VN vet and triple amputee, then 1-term Senator from GA.
Rick Dockery said:
Call the Advocate, they will assist
Darla Stafford said:
Why are we unable to read the story of the shooting even when we are logged into the Advocate's site. A box keeps popping up telling you to log in or subscribe.
