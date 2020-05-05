Delwyn Shae Blackwell, Industrial High School

Delwyn Shae Blackwell is the son of Gary and Stacie Blackwell. He is an honor graduate in the Industrial High School Class of 2020. To see Senior Proud photos, go to Victoriaadvocate.com/seniorproud.

 Submitted by Stacie Blackwell

Delwyn Shae Blackwell's last name was misspelled in the headline of the Senior Proud feature on Page A1 May 1. He is a senior at Industrial High School.

