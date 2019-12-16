- Ed Aikens is a veteran of the Navy, having served in the Korean War. His branch of service was incorrect in a photo caption on Page A5 Sunday. Also, the story that accompanied the photo failed to mention that the Veterans of Foreign War Post District 24 and its auxiliary sponsored the Wreaths Across America event.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Patience recognized as All-American
- Document: Yoakum mother woke to find child stuck in recliner, not breathing
- Pro-Con: Should Victoria County increase the sales tax rate in the county?
- Cold front to bring wind, colder temperatures beginning Monday afternoon
- Drainage issues may wash away hopes of new housing development
- Jackson County becomes Second Amendment sanctuary county
- Guest column: Counting blessings instead of miseries
- City to repair traffic lights damaged by Harvey
- Refugio, Falls City players named first-team all-state
- Marriage licenses Nov. 29 - Dec. 5
Commented
- Guest column: One minor judge shouldn’t be able to block Trump’s agenda (7)
- Pro-Con: Should Victoria County increase the sales tax rate in the county? (4)
- Victoria veteran runs against incumbent to represent Texas House District 30 (3)
- Syndicated column: Morality of free markets (2)
- Councilman: H-E-B seems to balk at pedestrian safety plan (2)
- Guest column: Counting blessings instead of miseries (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Letter: Ben Zeller is a gift to Victoria County (2)
- Families of Pearl Harbor survivors gather to remember (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
Recent Comments
-
Ron Sandidge said:
This impairment of intelligence my help in you enlightenment this season on things political. https://youtu.be/-4Gkm77usT0
-
Roy McLaurin said:
Here we go again, I say no!
-
Glenn Wilson said:Just curious, not trying to start a debate, but what, specifically, is your disagreement with this particular Walter column? I'm pretty much in agreement with it, although not entirely in lock…
-
Tyler Shepard said:
They want to tax more but still do not fix these roads.
-
George Schwarz said:
Let's have a forensic accounting of the Harvey money and the work at the airport. Then, we can consider higher taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.