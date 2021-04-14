A Victoria Advocate editorial on Page A5 Wednesday about traffic safety was in support of two median projects. The editorial's last paragraph incorrectly stated that opinion.
Correction: Editorial board in support of Victoria median projects
- Advocate Staff Report
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
