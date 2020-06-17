Eric Callaway is on spring president’s honor roll and the dean’s list at Sam Houston State University. Callaway is pursuing a degree in engineering technology with a focus on electronics and computer engineering technology. His last name was misspelled in an announcement on Page A2 Monday.
Correction: Eric Callaway on president's honor roll at Sam Houston State
