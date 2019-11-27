Exzeric Jackson, of Cuero High School, attended Victoria College's Public Service and Healthcare Academy on Nov. 7. His school was listed incorrectly in a photo caption on Page D6 on Nov. 24.
Correction: Exzeric Jackson attends Cuero High School
