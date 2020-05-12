Faith Academy
By Rey Castillo rcastillo@vicad.com

Faith Academy students will graduate June 28 at the Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Lane. An article that ran on Page A1 on Saturday incorrectly listed the graduation.

