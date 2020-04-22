Victoria City Council members Tuesday voted against a program that would have provided $680,000 in loans to local small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. If it had passed, businesses would have had to be in operation since before August 2019 to be eligible, among other requirements. This eligibility requirement was stated incorrectly in a story on A1 Wednesday.
