Victoria City Council members Tuesday voted against a program that would have provided $680,000 in loans to local small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. If it had passed, businesses would have had to be in operation since before August 2019 to be eligible, among other requirements. This eligibility requirement was stated incorrectly in a story on A1 Wednesday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.