All charges will be waived at a COVID-19 testing site taking place at the Victoria Community Center Thursday. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and representatives will be conducting house calls from 7 to 10 p.m. for those who cannot make it during the day. Appointments can be set up in advance by calling 210-608-2184. KingFocus is the distributor of the blood analyzer used at the site. A story on Page A1 Oct. 21 and correction on A2 Saturday did not accurately convey this information.
Correction: Free COVID-19 testing available in Victoria Thursday
