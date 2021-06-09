A Victoria County grand jury declined to indict Kimberly Hoff, 31, of Yoakum, on capital murder charges related to the 2018 deaths of Victoria residents Michelle Johnson, 31, and Dward Kitchens, 34. Instead, Hoff was charged on two counts of tampering with physical evidence, which remain pending. A story on Page A1 in Wednesday's newspaper incorrectly stated the status of Hoff's capital murder charges.
Correction: Grand jury declined to indict witness on capital murder charges
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.