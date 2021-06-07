Calhoun County parks board chairman Allan Berger kicked off public review of the Green Lake project at a meeting last Thursday. The day was incorrect in a story on Page A1 Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Do you enjoy going to carnivals?
Most Popular
Articles
- Letter: What happened to our Social Security?
- Big Texas Fun carnival wraps weekend of entertainment
- Victoria College honors 37 graduates of ADN Program at Pinning Ceremony
- Victoria College, Texas A&M-Kingsville enter alliance to address shortage of engineers in Crossroads
- Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information about the location of Amy Lynn Hollaway
- Victoria Commissioners to host public hearing for rezoning proposal at the Port
- Calhoun County residents report tornados amid ongoing storms
- Refugio's Mascorros share state, national championships
- Jeff Bauknight hopes to carry on Mayor McCoy's vision for Victoria
- Edna couple navigates economics of hemp business
Commented
- Remember Jan 6, 2021 (7)
- Thursday is last day to register to vote in Victoria's special election (3)
- Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers (3)
- 'Patching patches is not working': City of Victoria aims to strike balance between street maintenance and reconstruction projects (3)
- 'They're really bad out there': How Victoria County limits mosquito populations (3)
- Letter: What happened to our Social Security? (2)
- Crossroads law enforcement, firearm instructors weigh in on permitless carry proposal (2)
- Letter: Election audit is intriguing, not conspiracy theory (6)
- Letter: Righteousness exalts a nation (1)
- VC president testifies at House hearing on lowering dual-credit costs for rural students (1)
- Fire destroys home in rural Victoria County (1)
- Yoakum man in 2019 murder case sentenced to 50 years in prison (1)
- Mark Stephen Simcik (1)
- Joseph V. Ford, Jr. (1)
- West Valedictorian remembers year, plans for future (1)
- John Cantu Sr. (1)
- James "Jim" Edwin Gault (1)
- 'The Amusement Park' Review: George A. Romero's lost PSA film about aging is more frightening than any of his zombie flicks (1)
Recent Comments
-
Glenn Wilson said:"How long are we Americans going to put up with this? Wake up America." -- Here's a clue, Buck. What you stated in your letter and all the rest of what's dragging America downhill isn't happen…
-
Ricky Lenz said:We were deeply saddened to hear that John has passed away. John was a fine Christian gentleman who always had a smile on his face. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather …
-
Allen T Coffey said:
Wow!
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:
Too true Buck. Money managers they are not.
-
Rick Dockery said:Good for you for reading Tocqueville . "Democracy in America" is a great read. Doubt it's taught much anymore. I know it is at my Alma Mater. He came from France astonished and curious as to h…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.