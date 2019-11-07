Gunnar Schade, an associate professor in the atmospheric sciences department at Texas A&M University, said about emissions: “It does penetrate. Our buildings in this part of Texas are not very well insulated ... a lot of older buildings have poor insulation, and so within a few hours your indoor air will be similar to your outdoor air.” Schade was misquoted in a story that appeared on Page A1 on Friday.
Correction: Gunnar Schade's comment about air quality
