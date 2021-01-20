A headline published on Page A1 Wednesday was not accurate. The H-E-B pharmacy in Edna distributed all available vaccine as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Correction: H-E-B in Edna has distributed all doses of COVID-19 vaccine
