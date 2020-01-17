The construction on Halsey Street planned for Jan. 21 is part of the $4,136,157.46 Crestwood Drive reconstruction project. A news release earlier this week incorrectly stated that the construction was part of a project to replace water and sewer lines downtown.
Correction: Halsey construction part of Crestwood reconstruction project
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Will you take part in the 2020 Census?
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Dead mother defense' doesn't fly with jurors, Victoria man gets 60 years
- Yoakum police arrest 5 in apartment shooting investigation
- Classes to begin week earlier in August
- Lavaca County prosecutor dismisses charges against school official, subpoenas him for upcoming trial
- Nature Notes: Longnose spider crab shells found along Quintana Beach
- Overloaded electrical hookup destroys Coletoville RV
- ‘We all count!’: Victoria kids take part in city 2020 census promotional video
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song
- Clock starts ticking in Formosa lawsuit settlement (w/video)
- Schedule of Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday closings
Commented
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (8)
- Letter: Silent majority must stand against movement (7)
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song (6)
- Syndicated column: The type of new racism (5)
- Policy of Choice (5)
- Letter: Christian principles are foundation of our nation, culture (4)
- District in Disarray: Investigations' findings stagger Bloomington schools (3)
- VISD board reviews substitute teacher's grievance (3)
- The Menger Hotel in San Antonio has enchanting history (2)
- Classes to begin week earlier in August (1)
Recent Comments
-
Grace Butler said:Have any area school districts considered a year-round schedule? Obviously with longer breaks interspersed, but I've never understood why we do things the way we do. Three months off is terrib…
-
Grace Butler said:It makes me sad to see so many people who so strongly avow to be pro-life turn and oppose things like welfare, prison reform, safety regulations, etc., all the things that people die without. …
-
Ronnie Frater said:
May God continue to strengthen you at the lost of your love one.
-
Irene Ramos said:R.I.H . To my fav. Aunt Maria I love you and will miss you deeply you will never be FORGOTTEN .. You made it heaven to see your family tell your sister CHAVA that i love her and miss her give …
-
Audrey Svatek said:Sweet little Remi. She was so sweet that she even smelled sweet. As bright as sunshine and so soft and squishy. We all loved her. And we always will. She’s forever in our hearts. Until we meet…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.