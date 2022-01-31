Robin Harkey was hired by the Children’s Learning Institute, not Victoria school district, to be principal at the Early Education Center at FW Gross. While CLI is in a partnership with the Victoria school district, it is a separate entity from the district. A story on Page A3 Saturday was incorrect.
Correction: Harkey hired by Children's Learning Institute, not Victoria school district
