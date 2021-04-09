When Michael Machalec and his friend Steve Holifield were renovating the Dempsey Benton Cain House in Yoakum they removed the vinyl siding and sanded down the cypress wood beneath it. The home, which was awarded a state historical marker, is not for sale. These two points were incorrect in a story on Page A1 Friday.
Correction: Historical home in Yoakum not for sale
- Advocate Staff Report
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
