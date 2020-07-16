Jane Bernal has worked for Victoria County for more than a decade as a assistant chief court clerk with a justice of the peace court. She also worked for 26 years with the Victoria and Bloomington school districts. The photo caption on Page A2 Thursday contained inaccurate information.
Correction: Jane Bernal worked for a justice of the peace
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Recent Comments
-
Rick Dockery said:
Very well written. It’s just much easier to play the victim.
-
Mike Gomez said:
Nice, a $139,800 interest free loan. Smh
-
Danny Fowler said:Through my friend, Morris Bailey, I had the pleasure of meeting Elsie in Austin and at her home. She was a delightful, unique and loving person with a strong artistic sensibility. During a vis…
-
Doug Hazlewood said:
Must be nice...as they say. Another odd example of 'Victoria, Tx 'justice.'
-
Alonzo Salazar said:
Hats off to officer Palomino, certainly had every right to drill this moron full of holes into eternity.
