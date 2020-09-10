Joe Friar reviewed the movie”Tenet” on Page A4 Thursday. The name of the movie was wrong in the headline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 7 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Crossroads, Victoria school staff member tests positive
- Blotter: Victoria man pleads guilty in federal court to possession of hundreds of child porn images
- Successful start encourages No. 2 Refugio
- As pandemic wears on, Victoria turns to outdoor adventures
- Victoria police continue investigation into swimming pool crash
- First responders to climb for those who died on 9/11
- 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Victoria County, new diagnoses elsewhere in Crossroads
- Victoria mayor: Pandemic 'will not defeat or deter us'
- Calhoun Port Authority adopts bylaws, retirement plan remains intact
- Comptroller calls COVID-19 "cloud" hanging over state economy during Yoakum visit
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (30)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (14)
- Car splashes into Victoria pool after 2-vehicle crash, driver flees (3)
- Letter: Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to voter fraud and rejection (3)
- Yes,he said that (3)
- Letter: Examining the 10 planks of socialism (2)
- As pandemic wears on, Victoria turns to outdoor adventures (2)
- Hotel tax money will help bring visitors to nonprofit museum, city of Victoria (2)
- Victoria mayor: Pandemic 'will not defeat or deter us' (2)
- Inpatient psychiatric unit would fill critical gap in local needs (1)
Recent Comments
-
Russell Hofer said:
Thinking of you all in your loss.
Claudette and Russell Hofer
-
Allen T Coffey said:
Gary, you make a lot of strong assertions about mail-in voter fraud with no sources. Sources would make your assertions more credible.
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:Great read Mike, I fall into that 24/7 criticizer group, only because the acting President is such a poor actor. I think my criticism stems from my old age acquired tell it like you see it wis…
-
Virginia Gilstrap said:I recall that after Harvey, four or so universities were joining together to research Gulf hurricanes. One was the University of Houston, naturally. I wonder what is going on with this study. …
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Actually, that was 155 years ago. Good point though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.