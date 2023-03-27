John Sutter moved to California in 1838 to be a part of the gold rush. The year was wrong in a Further Review graphic on Page B2 in the March 25-26 Weekend edition of the Advocate. The corrected graphic can be found in the weekend e-edition.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Specialty soda shop expanding its flavor in Crossroads
- 'Not just words on a page': Goliad Massacre remembered through reenactment
- Fire to kill bees destroys abandoned house, injures 2 neighbors
- Beloved Local Beaumont Musician Goes Missing, Last Seen in Tomball, Texas
- Commissioners could approve new oil refinery tax break terms Monday
- Cuero celebrates 150th anniversary
- Plenty of wildflowers blooming in Crossroads this spring
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports March 16-22
- Actor Sean Astin eager to inspire Victoria community Tuesday
- Flatonia powerlifter places first at state meet
Commented
Recent Comments
-
Dr. Roger C. Schustereit said:
May God offer comfort to all of us who mourn.
God bless,
Dr. Roger C. Schustereit
-
Delena Sullivan said:
[batman] Love you Aunt Donna! Until we meet again… BINGO! ❤️ Lena Bena
-
Delena Sullivan said:
[batman] Love you Aunt Donna! Until we meet again… BINGO! Love, Lena Bena
-
Heather Rogers said:Aunt Donna was a beautiful person inside and out. She beamed love and joy in all that she said and did. Her love for her family has always been evident and she had a beautiful laugh. Her famil…
-
Frank Martinez said:I’d like to say thank you for the time you spent with our family. I didn’t know the size of the impact you made on our family until I saw the sadness in the eyes of my mother and sisters. We k…