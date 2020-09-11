Mark Myers, Republican candidate for Lavaca County judge, said “All our precinct chairs are unpaid volunteers. They put their heart and soul into this process. Now everyone thinks they ought to be strung up to dry. That’s not right.” A story on Page A6 Friday misattributed the quote.
Correction: Judge candidate defended precinct chairs
- Advocate Staff Report
