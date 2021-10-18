In July 2020, 44 Victoria County residents died of COVID-19, making it the second deadliest month of the pandemic. A story on Page A1 Sunday incorrectly stated the month that saw the second highest number of COVID-19 related deaths.
Correction: July 2020 saw the second highest number of COVID-19 related deaths
- Advocate Staff Report
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
