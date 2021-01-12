A list of local vaccine providers published on A1 Tuesday was not accurate. The list included two providers in Jackson County who are not accepting signups for their waitlist at this time. Those providers have been removed from our list.
Correction: List of vaccine providers in Jackson County was not accurate
