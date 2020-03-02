Zenon V. Gallegos, 58, was one of two Jackson County men who died Saturday in a head-on collision on Farm-to-Market Road 234. His age was incorrect in a story that appeared on Page A1 Monday.
Correction: Man in car wreck was 58 years old
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
What does Texas Independence Day celebrate?
Most Popular
Articles
- Coast Guard officials suspend search for owner of empty kayak found near Aransas Pass
- 2 Jackson County men die in collision
- Authorities investigate parent who confronted Nursery bus driver
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash
- 4 years on market, Victoria's historic convent faces challenges to get new life
- Victoria native, self-taught historian sees bright future for Mexican-Americans (w/video)
- League of Women Voters: Texas Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
- Vehicle crash on Rio Grande causes downed power lines
- League of Women Voters: Texas Railroad Commissioner
Commented
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is (9)
- Off the grid (5)
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash (4)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (4)
- Letter: Reader questions effectiveness of reelecting county commissioner (3)
- I'm an angry Democrat (3)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (4)
- What's a Democrat to do? (5)
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others (3)
Recent Comments
-
LEONARD SADDLER said:
Here we go again. Another policy to act as a guide line. Why bother? More smoke.....
-
Grace Butler said:
Possibly Goliad's EMS was already in Victoria for another reason and happened to be near the site?
-
Jon Wilcox said:
Thanks for asking about this. This caption should have read a third vehicle may have been involved in the crash with the two motorcycles.
-
Glenn Wilson said:
And why the photo's caption says "a third car was allegedly involved" when there was no more than one car involved.
-
Bruce Woods said:Bottom line is there was a lot of money paid that can not be accounted for... work that can not be verified... and only a couple of hands that touched it. It should not be hard to identify whe…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.