Jeffery Hill, who was transported to a San Antonio hospital on Friday in critical condition after a crash police said was a hit-and-run, is 57 years old. A story on Page A1 Saturday gave the wrong age.
Correction: Man in Friday hit-and-run is 57
- Advocate Staff Report
