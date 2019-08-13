- Marcus Rocha’s wallet that was stolen when he was robbed at gunpoint Aug. 3 contained his his Social Security card, his Texas identification card, debit cards and U.S. currency. The Texas identification card was misidentified in a story on Page A1 on Sunday.
Correction: Marcus Rocha had his Texas identification card stolen when he was robbed on Aug. 3
