The Victoria Art League’s Mardi Draw event was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 26. A story on Page A4 incorrectly listed the date. Additionally in that story, a mural at Vallejo Motors in Victoria was created by artist Jose Raz. The story incorrectly named the artist.
Correction: Mardi Draw event rescheduled
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Sisters bond over pageant competition
- Alvarez leaving Cuero to become AD/head football coach at Marshall
- Falls City's Arrisola fulfills promise to late father with college commitment
- VISD Education Foundation receives largest donation ever
- 49 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Crossroads
- Mardi Draw event to support local artists
- 'Cook It or Book It': Desserts have made a name sake at numerous BBQ joints
- Master Gardeners: Carolina jessamine
- Port Lavaca man dies in crash on SH 185
- Victoria Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in solving an aggravated robbery
Commented
- Lie.... repeat the lie. (7)
- Guest column: A stronger natural gas supply chain, a stronger Texas (5)
- Woman, 83, injured while crossing Victoria roadway (4)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Letter: Information you should consider before you vote (2)
- Ready to Serve: Hope High student joins Marines to pursue FBI dream (2)
- Taylor Brown (1)
- Letter: Keep experience in Victoria County Commissioners Court (1)
- George Santikos, Sr. (1)
- Letter: Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election (1)
- James Raymond Tate (1)
- Goliad County judge, commissioners review 3 solar plant projects (1)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (4)
- Nancy Jo Duncan Ulbrich (1)
- Dorothy Marie Neely (1)
- Syndicated column: A civil war going on among Republicans (1)
Recent Comments
-
Mike Gomez said:Be glad to Mr YostCandidate Andrew Alvarez first on the Bill Pozzi show. That episode can be found on their Facebook page...The 2nd time was the last local GOP debate. That can be found on You…
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:
I think I heard it first on the Pozzi show, and I believe it was Andrew Alvarez? However, they’re all looking for their Brandon moment. SMH…Glen
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:
Agreed Frank, the Grand Old Party has lost it’s way. The whole party needs to be scrubbed, considering what they have seen, heard, and ignored for the last 5 yrs. …Glen
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:hanks for the tip Mike. Those extremists will beat a dead horse won’t they. Anything to undermine the President of the United States is their winning strategy. They ignore the effects of their…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.