Margaret Carver volunteered at Christ's Kitchen Thursday for the annual Point-in-Time count of the homeless. Carver was identified incorrectly in a photo caption on Page A1 Friday.
Correction: Margaret Carver volunteered during the Point-in-Time count Thursday
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
