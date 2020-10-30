Two information boxes that were attached to the Victoria County Master Gardener's column on Page A4 Friday had published with a previous column. The virtual plant sale was Oct. 23-24.
Correction: Master Gardener's virtual plant sale was held Oct. 23-24
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: Master Gardener's virtual plant sale was held Oct. 23-24
- Correction: Free COVID-19 testing available in Victoria Thursday
- Correction: Sudoku Oct. 27
- Correction: COVID-19 testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Correction: Congressman has filed bills to protect against abortion and to create federal sunset commission
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Emergency SNAP benefits announced statewide
- Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting at Burdogz Bar & Grill
- Man shot, killed at Burdogz Bar & Grill
- First-year female coach fits right in at Runge
- ‘A God thing’: Promise Pointe begins paving way to build 12 more tiny homes
- Shiner sweeps Yorktown in bi-district matchup
- VISD starts Friday early release
- Blotter: Rifles, guns, knives stolen from Victoria home
- Geanie Morrison announces candidacy for Speaker of Texas House
- Man indicted for double homicide moved to house arrest after trial delays
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (21)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (6)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Letter: The trash bin rule (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- Calhoun pulls out wild 77-76 win over CC Miller (2)
Recent Comments
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:Your statement “ Republicans generally respond to principles and issues relating to the economy, morality, law and order, constitutional concerns, etc.” proves the Republican Party is no longe…
-
Mary Ann Wenske said:
Another wonderful response! Thank, Mr. Quincy Thompson- I hope you too make this a letter to the editor. Haven't been many for an election year.
-
Mary Ann Wenske said:
Great response, Mr. Daniel Lopez. I hope you make this a letter to the editor.
-
Mike Gomez said:
If you were born in Texas, you are Texan...Full stop...No litmus test
-
Mike Gomez said:Mr. LopezContext is everything....In 2016 Hillary already had the donors and the stalwarts of the party supporting her campaign when Biden was thinking of running...In early 2020 Biden and Oba…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.