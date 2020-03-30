During a news conference on Sunday, Mayor McCoy did not specify a golf course where he saw golfers not practicing social distancing over the weekend.

A story on Page A1 Monday incorrectly identified a golf course.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.