An ingredient measurement was left out of the Texas sheet cake cookies recipe which ran on Page B2 Wednesday.

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

For the cookies

  • 1 box chocolate cake mix
  • 2 eggs
  • ⅓ cup vegetable oil

For the icing

  • 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder
  • ½ cup unsalted butter
  • 3 Tbsp. milk
  • 2 cup powdered sugar

Mix together the cake mix, eggs and oil until combined and smooth. Form the dough into balls and place them onto a parchment paper lined cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake for 8-10 minutes in a preheated 350 degree oven – be careful not to over bake. Cool before icing.

While the cookies are baking combine the butter, cocoa powder and milk in a heavy saucepan and cook over medium heat. Whisking until combined and smooth. Remove from the heat and slowly beat in the powdered sugar until smooth.

Pour the icing in spoonfuls over the cooled cookies. Allow the icing to harden slightly before serving.

