Michael Wetz is the chair for coastal ecosystem processes at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Alongside Jeff Turner, he is examining how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected coastal water quality in a project funded by Sea Grant. Wetz’s last name was misspelled in a story on Page A2 Saturday.
Correction: Michael Wetz is heading water quality research project with Jeff Turner
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Have you ever ridden a horse?
Most Popular
Articles
- Ganado man killed after ATV strikes hog
- Two people dead from COVID-19 in Victoria County
- Burdogz Bar & Grill plans opening in Victoria during pandemic
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council
- Letter: Almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported are misleading
- Wagyu producers bring new options to area beef sales
- New businesses July 9-14
- Where are testing sites around the Crossroads?
- At Mission Valley pony show, little kids learn big lessons
- Woman, child rescued from Guadalupe River
Commented
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (13)
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (12)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- What should the city do with the Confederate soldier statue? (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- Facebook memories to now (7)
- Letter: Taking down DeLeon Plaza statue is not a good thing to do (3)
- Letter: Almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported are misleading (3)
- Two people dead from COVID-19 in Victoria County (2)
Recent Comments
-
Mike Gomez said:Thank you for responding Mr. Chandler…. I’ll try and answer your points one-by-one.Your first paragraph was your opinion so I’ll just leave it at that.It takes 270 electoral votes to win the p…
-
Roy McLaurin said:Willie, you sure the mayor and the city council has the final say so in this?Isn't that like 8 people deciding the fate of the statue? I would guess so, look what their agenda did to the rural…
-
Roy McLaurin said:
Rhonda, we are just a number for their agenda data, The dumbing down of America is real
-
carol Albrecht said:Dorothy and Ed Janota have been treasured family friends for my entire lifetime. They were like extended family, really, along with a large circle of railroad and fishing buddies. Dorothy was …
-
James Chandler said:Thank you for proving several of my points.Exactly we have been in gridlock for years and you want to remedy by continuing to elect the same people again and again. The Trump supporters I know…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.