State Rep. Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria, will serve on the Environmental Regulation, Appropriations and Redistricting Committees in the Texas House of Representatives during the 87th Texas Legislature. A story on Page A2 Tuesday did not correctly identify the Environmental Regulation Committee. The committee has jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to air, land, and water pollution, including the environmental regulation of industrial development; the regulation of waste disposal; environmental matters that are regulated by the Department of State Health Services or the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality; oversight of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.