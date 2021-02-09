State Rep. Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria, will serve on the Environmental Regulation, Appropriations and Redistricting Committees in the Texas House of Representatives during the 87th Texas Legislature. A story on Page A2 Tuesday did not correctly identify the Environmental Regulation Committee. The committee has jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to air, land, and water pollution, including the environmental regulation of industrial development; the regulation of waste disposal; environmental matters that are regulated by the Department of State Health Services or the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality; oversight of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission.
Correction: Morrison to serve on Environmental Regulation Committee
- Advocate Staff Report
