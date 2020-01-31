Mother Cluckers Flea Market, 2031 Kohl Road, has been rescheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 7 because of muddy conditions at the site. The flea market is on 10 acres nestled under huge oak trees. There will be music, vendors, paint parties, kids activities and more. If you are interested in setting up a booth, call 361-649-1150. Admission is free to the public.
Correction: Mother Cluckers Flea Market rescheduled for March 7
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: AARP Tax-Aide is Mondays and Fridays
- Correction: Live cattle commodities
- Correction: Mother Cluckers Flea Market rescheduled for March 7
- Correction: Photos misplaced in profiles of Refugio County constable race
- Correction: Margaret Carver volunteered during the Point-in-Time count Thursday
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
How do you feel about the 2020 presidential election?
Primary elections in Texas are March 3 for more than just the presidential race. Cast your vote in March and it will affect who's on the ballot in November.
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Judge dismisses charges against Hallettsville High School officials days before trial
- Victoria man accused of robbing McDonald's on South Laurent
- Cuero's Reeve leaving to become new head football coach at New Caney
- Blotter: Man files 2 assault reports
- Fowler leads in overall campaign contributions ahead of primary
- Victoria residents march for life
- Firefighters extinguish attic fire in Victoria home (w/video)
- East Larkspur Street access to Ethel Lee Tracy Park to close for 60 days
- Blotter: Police investigate reports of shots fired in the North Navarro Street, Lingo Lane area
- Community to raise awareness about homelessness
Commented
- Letter: Voter fraud is real concern (6)
- Guest column: Questions remain unanswered about being a Second Amendment Sanctuary County (6)
- Letter: Reader shares views of presidential candidates (5)
- Fowler leads in overall campaign contributions ahead of primary (4)
- Bloomington school district lacks documentation of Hurricane Harvey spending (3)
- State finds evidence of UCC Seadrift discharging plastics into Victoria Barge Canal (3)
- ‘God-given right’: Victoria County becomes Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Guest column: Does age bring competence? (2)
- Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation: Promises made, promises kept (2)
- Victoria County may become a Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
Recent Comments
-
Morgan Theophil said:Hi Michael! Thank you for your question. Unlike the four candidates for Victoria County tax assessor-collector that I wrote about here, Jane Bernal is running as the only Democrat in this part…
-
Michael Gomez said:
Did I miss the report for Jane Bernal?
-
Morgan Theophil said:Hi Grace! Thanks for reading and thanks for your question. In this story, you are correct that I did not write about the campaign finance reports filed by candidates of all county races, such …
-
Grace Butler said:
What about the other races? I know my County Comissioner in Precint 2, has contenders, the Advocate wrote about them.
-
Dennis Kubenka said:
A real genius !
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.