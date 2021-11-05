An A1 story in Friday's newspaper incorrectly stated how the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero acquired a 19th century general store ledger. The ledger was loaned to the museum.
Correction: Museum's ledger on loan
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria man found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter, sentenced to 99 years
- After crash that killed 3, it took 14 hours for victims to be found
- Future state park land at Powderhorn Ranch donated to TPWD
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested, accused of cutting catalytic converters out of vehicles
- Cuero's Chisholm Trail museum expansion underway
- Tight-knit El Campo family loses two sisters, aunt in Sunday crash
- Playoff seeding no mystery for many teams
- Hallettsville survives five-set thriller against Randolph
- Texas Rent Relief applications closing Friday
- Week 11 Area Football Previews
Commented
- Syndicated column: Condoleezza Rice and her message of equality (12)
- Remember (13)
- Voters split on Victoria school bonds, final results show (4)
- Guest column: Once upon a time (3)
- Cuero's Chisholm Trail museum expansion underway (2)
- 12 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Crossroads (2)
- Letter: VISD focus on preservation vs. replacement (2)
- Juan Josh salcines (1)
- Fall Spirit: Spooky Fortunes (1)
- RONALD "RONNIE" GRUNEWALD (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress (1)
- Rebecca Hough (1)
- Sibyl Stary (1)
- Guest column: Part two: Remembering yesterday in Port Lavaca, Calhoun County (1)
- Officer shoots, injures 2 dogs after being attacked (1)
- Have you ever been to a real trial? (1)
- City Council discuss independent audit of county appraisal district (1)
- Shiner nun who threw out first pitch during ALCS picks Astros in 7 (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 29 (1)
- After crash that killed 3, it took 14 hours for victims to be found (1)
- Margree L. King (1)
Recent Comments
-
Jay Howard said:
Robert Oliver has done so much to revitalize Cuero and Dewitt County. We are blessed to have him.
-
William Tally said:
Read that first paragraph in my feed and thought, Nice! Who wrote that? Had to open it to see it was Jon Wilcox. I knew it! Nice piece, Jon.
-
gregory goetz said:The Rebuilding document is easy to find. See pg 51 lines 3-7 for the New Pearl Harbor reference and explanation how such an event could "catalyze" getting what the paper promotes, using a nati…
-
gregory goetz said:10pm 11/4. Maybe some reader can use the following. I believe Rice fell in with a bad group and won't separate herself from it. Shun her. She and Philip Zelikow are co-authors of at least 2 bo…
-
Esmi Limon said:Dear Jake and wife,I am truly sorry for your loss. While your beautiful baby was on this earth he filled your world with love, imagine what he’ll do in God’s presence. May the holy spirit keep…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.