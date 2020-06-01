Food for families
Nidra King moves a box of food into the back of a truck during a Food Bank of the Golden Crescent distribution at the Victoria Community Center. On Friday, May 22., the food bank gave out 124,000 pounds to more than 950 families in Victoria County. The food bank’s supplies resources to other programs in the area, but there is a growing number of newly unemployed people who are receiving donations for the first time, said Robin Cadle, executive director of the food bank. “It’s basic needs and we’re not the only food source,” Cadle said. “We just have so much food that we need to distribute it.”

This caption was updated June 1, 2020 to correct the spelling of Nidra King's name.

 Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com

I am a photojournalist with a passion for local journalism and also love to meet new people.

